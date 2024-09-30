Northern Ireland’s first local energy plan launched

Belfast City Council has introduced Northern Ireland’s first Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP).

This plan aims to help the city reach its net zero goals by focusing on specific projects to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and improve energy use.

The LAEP was developed using advanced modelling and discussions with various local stakeholders.

It highlights Belfast’s unique features, including its potential for geothermal energy and solar energy from rooftops.

The plan includes several key projects, including a district heating network, large scale building retrofits, transitioning homes that use oil to low carbon heating solutions and installing solar panels on rooftops.

The LAEP is designed to support collaboration and attract future investments in the energy sector.

It also aligns with other initiatives in Belfast, such as a net zero bus fleet and housing upgrades.

Chair of the Belfast City Council Climate and City Resilience Committee Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said: “Now that Belfast has a detailed plan to reach net zero, next comes the commitment and investment required across the sector to ensure we can all thrive in a net zero future.

“The Belfast Local Area Energy Plan marks the beginning of a new chapter for Belfast’s energy system by championing collaboration and the collective action needed to address the climate crisis.”