SSE pushes back completion of Dogger Bank wind farm

SSE announced on Thursday that the completion of the Dogger Bank A offshore wind project is now expected in the second half of 2025, later than the previously anticipated first half of the year.

Despite this delay, the energy giant stated that the project’s returns are not expected to be materially affected.

The Dogger Bank A project will have a total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts, enough to power around two million homes, and is part of the larger Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will be developed in three phases (A, B and C) between 130 kilometres and 190 kilometres off the North East coast of England.

Once completed, it will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

SSE also confirmed that the renewables performance for the first half of the financial year is in line with expectations, showing an increase in output to approximately 5.3TWh as of 30th September 2024, which is around 44% higher compared to the same period last year.