UK solar taskforce relaunches to drive 2GW expansion

The UK Government’s Solar Taskforce has held its first meeting since being reactivated, as part of efforts to accelerate the country’s shift towards clean energy by 2030.

The taskforce, which brings together leaders from government, industry and regulatory bodies, aims to expand solar energy projects across the nation, enhancing energy independence and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who chaired the meeting on Wednesday, 2nd October, described solar power as one of the “cheapest sources of power” to build and operate. He emphasised that expanding solar capacity will cut carbon dioxide emissions, protect household bills, and contribute to secure, homegrown energy.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Energy UK, said: “More solar power means cheaper, more secure and more sustainable energy, alongside jobs and economic growth.

“To deliver on those aims, the forthcoming solar roadmap will outline how the UK will overcome critical barriers to the sector’s growth, among them skills and access to the electricity grid.”