Utility launches new phase of research on historical gas conversion

A recent research project has found valuable insights from past gas conversions in the UK that could support the transition to a cleaner energy system.

The project by Wales and West Utilities (WWU) aims to examine the historical shift from town gas to natural gas that took place in the 1960s and 70s, a time when the majority of gas was produced from coal.

The first phase of this research, completed in 2023, revealed that this conversion was one of the smoothest operations of its kind.

The second phase will focus on the industrial and commercial aspects of this transition, which will be essential for guiding the future of the gas distribution network, especially for customers that are difficult to decarbonise.

This new phase of work has received support from the Network Innovation Allowance and was commissioned in response to feedback from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and industry stakeholders.

They have called for more in-depth research following the initial report to assist in making informed decisions about the UK’s energy future, particularly regarding hydrogen conversion and usage.

The project is commissioned by WWU and will be undertaken by WSP in partnership with SGN.

Rob Long, WWU Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are working to deliver on net zero targets and must adapt how we make, move and use energy across the UK.

“And so, it’s vital that we learn from the past to deliver a smooth future energy transition in the UK.

“The outcomes of this research are pivotal and will be used to inform gas distribution networks, and the wider industry, on those decisions and processes that were made and implemented and how they, in turn, impacted on the industrial and commercial landscape.

“As we prepare for the future, the gas networks are looking at the role low carbon hydrogen will play in replacing natural gas, to support industry and businesses and to offer consumer choice, delivering a reliable system that’s fit for the future.

“This report will help us deliver our next transition in the most cost-effective and least disruptive way for our customers.”