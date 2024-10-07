Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsNet ZeroTop Stories

bp drops 2030 oil output reduction target

The energy giant has decided to abandon its target to reduce oil and gas production by 2030, opting instead for a revised strategy
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/07/2024 10:48 AM
0 0
0
British energy giant bp to buy biogas producer Archaea in $4.1bn deal
Image: Jon Lyall/Shutterstock
0
Shares

bp has decided to drop its goal of reducing oil and gas production by 2030 as part of a new strategy under Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss.

This change marks a significant shift from the company’s earlier plans, which aimed to cut output by 40% while increasing investments in renewable energy.

Initially introduced in 2020, the original plan was considered one of the most ambitious in the industry.

However, last year, bp revised its target to a 25% reduction, which would still allow for the production of two million barrels per day by the end of the decade.

This change was reportedly made due to pressure from investors who were more focused on short-term profits than long term sustainability.

A bp spokesperson told Energy Live News: “As Murray said at the start of the year in our fourth quarter results, the direction is the same – but we are going to deliver as a simpler, more focused, and higher value company.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.