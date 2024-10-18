UK’s current planning system holds back clean energy infrastructure

The planning system is seen as a significant obstacle to the UK’s clean energy transition, with calls for local planning committees to “consider clean energy priorities in their decision making”.

This issue was brought to light during an interview with Kyle Smith, Head of Connections at the Energy Networks Association, as part of the Big Zero Show’s “100 Days of Labour.”

The Energy Networks Association represents the transmission and distribution network operators responsible for maintaining the gas and electricity infrastructure across the UK and Ireland.

Mr Smith emphasised the commitment of energy networks to supporting this clean energy transition but acknowledged that there are substantial challenges ahead.

“Energy networks are committed to supporting the government in delivering the UK’s clean energy targets,” Smith explained.

He noted that network operators are set to invest more than £33 billion into upgrading the UK’s electricity distribution and transmission systems.

This level of investment is vital to ensure that the grid can support the shift to renewable energy and accommodate the increased demand as the country moves towards net zero.

One of the key areas of focus for the ENA is improving the speed and efficiency of customer connections to the grid, particularly for renewable energy projects.

“Improving customer connections is the single biggest focus for our members right now,” said Smith.

He highlighted recent successes, including the removal of over 10GW of stalled projects and the connection of more customer projects in 2023/24 than ever before.

Smith also pointed to the acceleration of 9.8GW of generation and storage projects, which have been fast-tracked by an average of six years.

Despite these advances, Kyle Smith identified the UK’s planning system as a potential barrier to progress. “One potential barrier to accelerating the delivery of the necessary infrastructure for the clean energy transition is the planning system,” he said, calling for local planning committees to consider clean energy projects in their decision-making.

Smith argued that faster planning approvals could help deliver a low cost, low carbon energy system more quickly.

When it comes to expanding the grid, energy networks are focused on maximising the potential of existing infrastructure before building new components.

“Before building any new parts of the electricity grid, network operators will always first consider every option to squeeze more capacity and capability out of existing grid infrastructure,” Smith explained.

However, when new infrastructure is required, operators assess all available options, including underground and subsea cables, pylons, and overhead lines, balancing cost, environmental impact, and energy demand.

Addressing concerns about the impact of new energy infrastructure on local communities, Smith stressed that network operators work closely with communities to find the best solutions. “When planning routes for overhead lines and substations, network operators consider their visual and environmental impacts and consult with local communities, agencies, and landowners,” he said.

Smith also discussed the importance of large scale projects, such as the £3.4 billion Eastern Green Link 2, which was recently approved by Ofgem.

“This project is a crucial part of that jigsaw,” Kyle Smith remarked, noting that it will play a key role in upgrading the grid and securing energy supplies for the future.

Looking ahead, Smith underscored the need for continued collaboration with Ofgem to ensure that the next price control framework supports long-term investment while allowing networks to remain flexible. “The ability to continue to attract and retain investment is vital to success,” he concluded.

As the UK works towards its 2030 net zero grid target, the challenges of planning, investment, and community engagement remain at the forefront of the transition.

However, with ongoing efforts and collaboration, Smith remains cautiously optimistic about the path ahead.