Finnish clean energy makes waves in Bali

Image: Shutterstock

A Finnish clean energy company is to deliver a 10MW wave energy park in Bali.

Wello’s first commercial wave energy park has been ordered by Gapura Energi Utama, an Indonesian infrastructure company.

The developer says the facility will produce zero emissions and expects it to be the largest wave energy park in the world.

It’s patented Penguin wave energy converter can work in harsh ocean conditions due to the way it floats on the surface of the water.

Wello adds the site will produce no visual or noise pollution.

Delivery and construction will take place after the permitting process is finalised, which is estimated to occur in the end of 2018.

Heikki Paakkinen, CEO and Founder of Wello, said: “I am extremely proud that our long-term development work is now rewarded with this order.

“The cost of energy generated with Wello Penguin is already very competitive compared to offshore wind energy and in serial production we aim for a further 50% cost reduction.”