Centrica pumps out 3,000th CHP unit

Image: Centrica

Centrica Business Solutions has started production of its 3,000th combined heat and power (CHP) unit.

The low carbon energy generator has been designed and delivered in the firm’s global engineering and manufacturing base in Salford, Manchester.

This particular CHP unit produces 50kW of power while keeping nitrogen oxide emissions to a minimum – it has been developed for Woodford Heating to provide low carbon heat and power to 150 new apartments in East London.

By capturing and using the heat that is normally wasted in conventional power generation, the CHP system is expected to achieve 90% efficiency, allowing the site to minimise its carbon footprint and gas and power bills.

Ian Hopkins, Sales Director for Centrica Business Solutions, said: “We are immensely proud to design and manufacture high quality CHP systems in the UK.

“I would like to congratulate our entire Salford team for their commitment to the efficient production of our highly-engineered CHP systems and achieving this 3,000-unit milestone.”