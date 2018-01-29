Malta, Romania referred to court over alternative fuels infrastructure

Image: Shutterstock

The European Commission has referred Malta and Romania to the Court of Justice for failing to notify their national policy frameworks on alternative fuels infrastructure.

Member States were required to notify their frameworks to the Commission by 18th November 2016 but the two nations have failed to do so.

The frameworks are the main instrument to ensure the coordinated build-up of sufficient alternative fuels infrastructure, including electric vehicles (EVs) recharging points and natural gas and hydrogen refuelling points.

They are part of the Clean Mobility Package, which represents a step forward in implementing the EU’s commitments for a binding CO2 reduction of at least 40% by 2030.