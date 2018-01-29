UK-South Korea in £6m smart energy innovation partnership

Image: Shutterstock

The UK and the South Korea have announced a £6 million partnership for smart energy innovation.

The programme will support development and demonstration projects on innovative smart energy technologies and business models, each one involving companies from both nations.

They are said to be at similar stages in the development and deployment of smart systems, including the rollout of smart meters.

Energy Minister Claire Perry said: “This partnership will have tangible benefits, including reduced costs for designing and implementing smart systems and technologies.

“For the UK, we can expect accelerated adoption of smart, flexible energy systems, which will save money by reducing deployment time, while our understanding of and access to Korean markets will increase, presenting great opportunities for UK businesses.”