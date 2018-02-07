Chargemaster expands EV charging network

Image: Chargemaster

Chargemaster is set to expand its charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), with 2,000 more planned for 2018.

It installed 33 rapid chargers on the POLAR network in January and is investing in providing charging points in key locations, including hotels, petrol stations, sports clubs and shopping centres.

By the end of 2018, the company is set to have more than 8,500 charging points across the UK.

Chief Executive David Martell said: “The POLAR network will maintain its position as the UK’s largest public charging network, providing convenient and reliable charging for EV drivers across the country.”

A new government-backed facility which manufactures motors for EVs has officially been opened in Oxford.