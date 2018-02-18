Renault opens dedicated electric vehicle store

Image: Renault

Renault has opened its first dedicated electric vehicle (EV) “concept” store in Sweden.

The car manufacturer said its Renault Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Stockholm will allow customers to find out the benefits of EVs and learn about charging infrastructure, subsidies and other EV related services.

Visitors will also be able to test drive EVs directly on site and order them.

Zakaria Zekghari, Europe Renault Dealer Network Development Director said: “We are responding to emerging customer expectations by opening new urban distribution channels and by harnessing digital tools to deliver a better customer experience.

“Stockholm was on top of our list because of the fast electric vehicle market expansion in Sweden and the strong willingness of Swedish Government to promote this technology.”