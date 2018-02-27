Latest Jobs – Pricing Consultant – Utility Team

Role: Pricing Consultant

Job Type: Full-Time Permanent

Location: Coventry

Salary: £24,000 – £28,000 (Dependent on experience)

Company: UtilityTeam Trading Limited

In an ever-complex utilities market the need for bespoke pricing is key to delivering successful solutions to customers.

We require a Pricing Consultant to lead or pricing and commercial activities. With direct access to the Company Directors and BDMs you will play the key role in delivering time sensitive, best value commercial solutions to our clients.

You will also work hand-in-hand with our utility clients understanding their latest products and matching them to our clients.

You will also be responsible for supporting the internal teams and our customers in understanding UK and global market trends, drivers and assisting in business development activities.

Key Knowledge Required

UK Gas and Power industry knowledge is essential.

Proven understanding of the pricing process and pass through charges.

Client facing skills, ability to communicate with external and internal stake holders.

Ideally previous experience of working within a supplier’s/TPI pricing team.

Highly numerate and strong academic background

Advanced Microsoft excel skills

Strong presentation/public speaking skills

Ability to multi task and present numerous prices on the same day

MAIN DUTIES

Corporate pricing for all sales staff (HH, NHH & Gas)

Locking in contracts

Supplier relationships

Interpreting and presenting market intelligence, trends and driver

Develop new products

Tender reports for directors and sales staff

Pricing and tender queries

Update staff on any supplier changes including new products and services

Represent the company with suppliers, customers and at exhibitions/seminars etc

ADDITIONAL DUTIES

KVA Analysis

Tendering

Health & Safety compliance as stated in the staff policy for Health and Safety. Compliance to all company policy set out in the company handbook.

Support the directors with any ad hoc requests.

If you’re interested please send your CV and Cover Letter direct to [email protected].