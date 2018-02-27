Latest Jobs – Pricing Consultant – Utility Team

Feb 27, 2018 Freddie Rand Latest Jobs 0
Role: Pricing Consultant
Job Type: Full-Time Permanent
Location: Coventry
Salary: £24,000 – £28,000 (Dependent on experience)
Company: UtilityTeam Trading Limited
In an ever-complex utilities market the need for bespoke pricing is key to delivering successful solutions to customers.
We require a Pricing Consultant to lead or pricing and commercial activities. With direct access to the Company Directors and BDMs you will play the key role in delivering time sensitive, best value commercial solutions to our clients.
You will also work hand-in-hand with our utility clients understanding their latest products and matching them to our clients.
You will also be responsible for supporting the internal teams and our customers in understanding UK and global market trends, drivers and assisting in business development activities.
Key Knowledge Required
UK Gas and Power industry knowledge is essential.
Proven understanding of the pricing process and pass through charges.
Client facing skills, ability to communicate with external and internal stake holders.
Ideally previous experience of working within a supplier’s/TPI pricing team.
Highly numerate and strong academic background
Advanced Microsoft excel skills
Strong presentation/public speaking skills
Ability to multi task and present numerous prices on the same day
MAIN DUTIES
ADDITIONAL DUTIES
If you’re interested please send your CV and Cover Letter direct to [email protected].
