Rome to ban diesel cars from 2024

Image: Shutterstock

Rome plans to ban diesel cars from the city centre from 2024.

Mayor Virginia Raggi made the announcement this week as part of the city’s efforts to tackle air pollution.

She said: “Climate change is changing our lifestyle habits. Our cities risk being faced with unexpected challenges.

“If we want to intervene seriously, we must have the courage to take strong measures. We must act on the causes and not only on the effects.”

According to industry figures, around two-thirds of the 1.8 million new cars sold in Italy last year were diesel.

Her comment follows a court ruling in Germany that allows cities to ban polluting diesel cars.