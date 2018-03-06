Sub-zero temperatures send prices snowballing

Haven Power

The Haven Power market report: keeping you up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days.

Here’s a summary of the week starting 26th February:

Freezing temperatures in the UK sent gas and power prices soaring.

Rising gas costs priced out Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants, with coal filling in.

High wind output did little to curb the rise in day-ahead prices.

National Grid was forced to take expensive actions to balance the system.

Demand on the National Grid was at its highest so far this year.

This report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the Haven Power website for the full market report .

This is a promoted article.