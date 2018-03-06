Sub-zero temperatures send prices snowballing

Mar 06, 2018 Freddie Rand Industry Round-up, Markets & Finance, The Haven Power Market Report 0
The Haven Power market report: keeping you up to date with energy market changes over the last 7 days.
Here’s a summary of the week starting 26th February:
This report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.
For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the Haven Power website for the full market report.
This is a promoted article.
Jul 12, 2012 15