Returning ‘Beast from the east’ has bark worse than its bite

The energy market’s changed over the last 7 days – keep up to date with the Haven Power market report.

Here’s a summary of the week:

Wintry conditions returned to the UK over the weekend, but with less impact on the prompt price compared to week 9.

Seasonal contracts lost value as the front of the price curve suffered losses.

An increase in gas storage levels stimulated the National Balancing Point (NBP) and contributed to subsequent power losses.

Oil prices were bullish, anticipating the U.S. broadcast of an interview with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

National Grid called on pumped storage hydro to help reduce system stress.

The Market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

