Centrica gets smart about energy management for businesses

Image: Shutterstock

Centrica Business Solutions has joined forces with an engineering services consulting firm to deliver smart energy management and optimisation to businesses.

It is working with WSP to offer their combined expertise to firms in the water, industrial, power, commercial buildings and transport sectors.

They will also help develop large distributed energy projects, with an end-to-end solution from design and financing through to construction and operation.

Around 200 of Centrica’s Panoramic Power wireless sensors are being installed at WSP’s office in Newcastle, which will transmit data in real-time to a cloud-based platform that will deliver insights into how the site is using energy.