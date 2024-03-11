UK AI-powered retrofit tech secures grants

Three collaborative research and development projects have received £7.6 million in funding from Innovate UK’s Net Zero Heat programme.

These projects aim to provide innovative methods for reducing heating emissions and improving building energy efficiency.

They include initiatives such as AI-powered decision-making tools for landlords, off-site retrofitting approaches, and data-driven strategies for non-domestic building upgrades.

Among the successful projects are Let Zero, focused on improving decision-making for landlords, Transform-ER, aiming to revolutionise retrofitting solutions and Elemental Power’s project, which aims to enhance retrofitting processes for non-domestic buildings.

The projects were selected through the Design Engineering Innovation Lab competition, which encouraged the development of scalable renewable heating technologies through collaboration between various stakeholders.

Mike Pitts, Deputy Challenge Director, Innovate UK, said: “The three projects announced today are the biggest investment to date from the programme. We are really pleased that such promising ideas were developed through an intensive five-day workshop specifically designed to generate these kinds of high-potential projects.”