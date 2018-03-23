Ford and Mahindra partner for EV development

Image: Shutterstock

US car manufacturer Ford has teamed up with India’s Mahindra & Mahindra to develop an electric vehicle and sports utility vehicles (SUV).

They will share powertrain portfolios, which will include the supply of Mahindra’s technology to extend Ford’s product range.

The two companies also announced plans to co-develop a suite of connected car solutions for consumers.

The announcement comes after the firms inked a strategic alliance last September – they have now signed five new agreements to further strengthen that and accelerate the development of products.