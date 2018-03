Nissan aims to sell a million EVs a year by 2022

Image: Nissan

Car manufacturer Nissan has outlined plans to launch eight new electric vehicles (EVs) and sell a million every year by 2022.

That incldues four models for China where it is planning to expand its operations.

Its luxury Infiniti brand is to begin to carry new electric models from 2021.

It expects electrified vehicles to make up 40% of the company’s sales in Japan and Europe by 2022 and 50% by 2025.