New York-Israel sign clean energy pact

Image: Shutterstock

New York and Israel have signed an agreement to support partnerships focused on emerging clean energy projects.

The Memorandum of Understanding between New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the Israel Innovation Authority aims to accelerate the pace of innovation globally.

They will identify potential projects to partner with and support innovative technologies that could be commercialised in the global market.

The agreement will also facilitate partnerships between New York and Israeli-based companies focused on clean energy research and development.