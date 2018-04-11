Pret partners up to purge plastic

Pret A Manger has partnered with a UK start-up to introduce the brand’s reusable bottles to its stores.

The cafe chain’s collaboration with Chilly’s aims to help customers reduce the number of plastic bottles they use by introducing the £20 metal alternative.

The 500ml bottles are free of harmful plastic chemicals and keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.

The company has been encouraging customers to reduce the number of plastic bottles they use since October 2017, when it began adding free filtered water stations to shops.

Pret A Manger’s CEO, Clive Schlee, comments, “Plastic bottles are a problem. We all feel it even before we hear the shocking statistics about millions of tonnes of plastic ending up in our oceans each year.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve partnered with Chilly’s to create a range of reusable bottles and I hope our customers love the designs as much as we do.”

