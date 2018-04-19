ABB deploys back-up batteries and microgrid down under

ABB has deployed a microgrid and battery storage system in Australia to back-up a gas-fired power plant supplying mining operations.

The equipment was put in place to optimise and automate operations at the Newman Power Station, as well as increase energy efficiency, reduce fossil fuel consumption and enable uninterrupted power supply to off-grid mines in the area.

The 30GW of energy storage capacity is able to supply the equivalent of 6,000 homes with power.

ABB says the microgrid solution provides power to cover the time it takes to start-up a new gas turbine or when there is a fault causing power to trip.

This back-up will prevent any costly disruptions to the mining businesses supplied by the plant.

Massimo Danieli, Head of Grid Automation at ABB, said: “Microgrids and energy storage are key focus areas in our strategy, supporting our quest to provide grid stability, fuel savings and bring reliable power to people, while reducing environmental impact, as exemplified by this project.”