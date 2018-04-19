UK-India to expand clean energy research partnership

The UK and India are to expand their research relationship, focusing on issues of global importance, including clean energy and the environment.

Joint investment in science and innovation has grown from “almost nothing” in 2008 to around £400 million by 2021.

The expanded partnership is expected to help deliver on the UK’s ambition to be the world’s most innovative nation through its Industrial Strategy, while ensuring researchers, innovators and institutions from the two nations are combining knowledge and expertise to tackle global issues.

UK Science Minister Sam Gyimah announced a series of new joint research projects and initiatives, including a £16 million programme focused on reducing industrial waste and pollution and improving the recoverable value from waste using biotechnology.

He said: “By combining our best minds, our brightest innovators and our most forward-thinking institutions, we will strengthen the living and learning bridge between our countries and achieve more together than we could alone.”