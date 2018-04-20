Energy Vulnerability Commission announces panel

An independent panel set up to explore how standards of care and support could be improved for vulnerable customers has appointed five commissioners.

The Commission for Customers in Vulnerable Circumstances has also launched a call for evidence to gather views, following which it will make recommendations by the end of the year.

Members of the panel are Joanna Elson, Chief Executive of the Money Advice Trust, Simon Crine, Director at the Money and Mental Health Policy Unit, Caroline Wells, Co-founder of the disabled access review website MeIncluded, Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Independent Age and Audrey Gallacher, Director of Retail Energy Supply at Energy UK.

The Commission, chaired by Lord Whitty, is inviting views from a wide range of organisations, including charities and businesses that have experience working directly with people in vulnerable circumstances.

Lord Whitty said: “Identifying and helping those in vulnerable circumstances is a complex and challenging issue for the energy industry and for front line suppliers in other sectors.

“I would urge all organisations and stakeholders with views on this important and complex subject to submit their evidence and views for the panel of Commissioners to consider. The energy sector has made significant progress but there is much more to do and we will be using our findings to challenge the industry on where it can go further.”