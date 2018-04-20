University of London surpasses carbon reduction target

The University of London has surpassed its 43% carbon reduction target three years ahead of schedule.

Its carbon emissions in 2010 totalled 14,766 tonnes – enough to fill a hot air balloon every 35 minutes for a year.

It was reduced to 7,797 tonnes last year – that’s enough to fill a hot air balloon every hour and seven minutes.

The 47% carbon reduction follow the implementation of energy efficient heating and lighting technologies, 100% electricity sourced from renewables, new insulation as well as staff behavioural change.

The university does not send any waste to landfill and aims to boost recycling by 80% by 2020.

It has also set a target to become carbon neutral by 2036.