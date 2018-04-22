EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes and cables

The European Commission is extending anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese steel ropes and cables by five years.

The duties of 60.4% have been in place since 1999 and will also apply to products from Morocco and the Republic of Korea.

The Commission’s third expiry review found evidence that dumping from Chinese companies would continue should measures be allowed to lapse, which would have a negative financial impact on the EU steel industry.

Steel ropes and cables have a wide variety of uses, including in the mining, construction, maritime and forestry sectors.

There are currently 53 measures on steel and iron products, including 27 on imports from China.