BEIS appoints new UK atomic energy authority board members

The UK Government has announced new appointments to the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Shrinivas Honap, Sue Scane and Professor Sir Adrian Smith have joined the UKAEA as non-executive board member for a three-year term and will provide advice and oversight across academic, financial and other areas of interest.

The UKAEA leads the commercial development of fusion power and related technology, aiming to position the nation as a leader in sustainable nuclear energy.

It manages the UK fusion programme at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (CCFE), one of the leading fusion research laboratories.