Gateshead site recommended for location of new hydrogen-storage facility

A Gateshead site has been recommended for the location of a new hydrogen-storage facility in the UK.

Clean energy and fuel company ITM Power and distributor Northern Gas Networks have concluded their Large-Scale Power-to-Gas Energy Storage Deployment Study and found four locations suitable for a demonstration facility for the technology.

Of the four locations, Low Thornley in Gateshead is recommended as the most suitable for deployment of a 50-100MW site.

Based at the Integrated Transport Electricity and Gas Research Laboratory, the government-funded facility would be capable of supporting power-to-gas storage throughout the year, inlcuding during periods of peak demand in winter and lower demand in the summer months.

The hydrogen electrolysised and stored there could be used to deliver low carbon gas power to more than 243,000 domestic or industrial customers.

The site’s close proximity to the A1, as well as Newcastle and Gateshead, would provide the opportunity to export hydrogen and develop a local refuelling station network enabling fuel cell electric vehicles to travel from London to Aberdeen.

Mark Horsley, CEO of Northern Gas Networks said: “Power-to-gas technology has the potential to answer some of our key energy storage challenges because of the gas network’s sheer size and flexibility.

“By bringing gas and electric together, there is a valuable opportunity to drive down costs for customers, increase resilience and improve sustainability.”