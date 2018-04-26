World-leading pact by UK businesses to cut plastic pollution

More than 40 businesses in the UK have signed up to a voluntary pledge to fight plastic pollution over the next seven years.

The firms, including Aldi, Asda, Coca-Cola, M&S, P&G, Premier Foods, Pizza Hut and Suez, have joined the government, trade bodies and campaigners to form the UK Plastics Pact.

The pact members are said to be responsible for more than 80% of the plastic packaging on products sold through UK supermarkets.

They aim to make 100% of plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and eliminate unnecessary single-use packaging items through redesign, innovation or alternative delivery models.

Launched by sustainability campaign group WRAP, the initiative has also committed to ensure 30% of all plastic packaging has recycled content.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “Our ambition to eliminate avoidable plastic waste will only be realised if government, businesses and the public work together. Industry action can prevent excess plastic reaching our supermarket shelves in the first place.

“I am delighted to see so many businesses sign up to this pact and I hope others will soon follow suit.”

The government recently announced plans to ban plastic straws and launch a deposit return scheme for single-use bottles.