UK to launch review into carbon monoxide alarms

The UK Government is to launch a review into rules that require carbon monoxide alarms to be fitted in homes across England.

Around eight million of these alarms are currently installed in households, a requirement when solid fuel appliances such as wood burning stoves and boilers are installed, as well as in private rented properties.

The review, which will be launched later this year, will examine the regulations closely to establish whether they remain fit for purpose, which will include whether there should be a blanket requirement to install alarms for all methods of heating, including gas and oil.

It will also consider whether the cost of the alarms is affecting installation rates and will look at new research into the number of carbon monoxide poisonings.