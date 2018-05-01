Cheshire energy hub welcomes first green power facility

The Protos energy hub in Cheshire is now home to its first energy generator, in the form of a 21.5MW biomass facility.

Owned by the Bioenergy Infrastructure Group (BIG), the facility will use waste wood to power the equivalent of 40,000 homes for the next 20 years and is expected to save around 65,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – equivalent to taking 40,000 cars off the road.

The Protos site is run by waste and environmental infrastructure developer Peel Environmental – the £700 million flagship energy hub is located near Ellesmere Port between Manchester and Liverpool,

Protos is expected to deliver more than 3,000 jobs once operational and a £350 million boost to the economy each year.

Neil Bennett, Commercial Director at Bioenergy Infrastructure Group, said: “As one of BIG’s first investments in the bioenergy sector, this major achievement at Ince Bio Power and within the Protos hub, is an important step in delivering our wider strategy of generating more than 200MW of low carbon power from waste – sustainably supporting the UK’s increasingly electricity-intensive economy, regional economic development and local job creation.”