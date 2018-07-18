Smart LEDs to light up Edinburgh streets

Smart controls are to be deployed for around 64,000 LED lights that are being rolled out in the city of Edinburgh.

Telensa is installing a wireless central management system that enables centralised remote control of the lighting, providing real-time monitoring to identify and track faults.

It will also measure actual energy usage and submit information directly to the meter administrator, helping increase the accuracy of billing.

The system is expected to pay for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs.

The project is part of Edinburgh Council’s wider energy efficiency and sustainability programme, which aims to cut carbon emissions by 42% by 2020 through better use and generation of energy.

Its Sustainable Energy Action Plan hopes to transform energy use by reducing demand, more efficient transmission and use as well as encouraging local generation.

Justene Ewing, VP Consulting Services and Partnership Director for CGI at the City of Edinburgh Council said: “We are delighted to be working with Telensa to unlock the efficiency gains and smart city potential of connected street lighting. This project is another step in our long term digital transformation of public services throughout Edinburgh.”

The project is expected to be completed by 2020.