Latest Jobs – Energy Services Contracts Team Manager – Haven Power

Background:

Partnering with our business customers to help them understand and manage their energy use is a fundamental part of our “better use of energy” philosophy. At Haven, our dedicated team of Energy Services professionals are experts in bringing that philosophy to life, by creating shared value through initiatives which reduce cost, drive efficiency and deliver sustainability.

Purpose:

Responsible for delivering the Energy Services (ES) sales objectives for Haven Power and corresponding positive contribution to gross margin. The post holder must intimately understand the needs of their customer base, ensuring that quality relationships are built with new and existing customers in order to maximise opportunities to sell energy solutions.

The Energy Services Contracts Team Manager will be responsible for managing and motivating a team of ES Contract Managers and ES Analysts to deliver against the strategy and business plan targets. They will also build effective relationships with key strategic partners and negotiate robust and complimentary commercial terms which generate value for Haven and its customers.

The role will also require you to work closely with Drax’s Research and Innovation (R&I) team who are responsible for delivering technical engineering solutions for Haven’s customers. You will act as the primary interface between R&I and the customer ensuring good communication and a high quality of insight is maintained throughout.

Organisation Chart:

Head of Energy Services

Energy Services Contracts Team Manager

Energy Services Contract Managers

Energy Services Analysts

Dimensions:

You will manage and motivate a team of Contract Managers (2) focussed on executing the Sales plan as well as a team of ES Analysts (3) developing partnership relations and new products.

You will be responsible for building the ES Sales plan which delivers ES gross margin and makes a positive contribution to the EBITDA target, commensurate with the 5 year strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop the ES function within Commercial to improve business capability, help build our external brand and make a demonstrable contribution to ES EBITDA target.

Lead, motivate and develop a team of ES Sales professionals and ES Analysts to deliver the ES Strategy.

In conjunction with the Head of Energy Services build the ES Sales plan, including setting revenue targets and budgets. Create and implement tactics with the ES Contract Managers for developing the customer base in line with planned margin growth.

Ensure that team performance is monitored and managed and corrective action taken to prevent deviation from the plan.

Work effectively with the ES Solutions Manager and the ES Analysts to deliver new products and innovative solutions for Haven customers.

Work closely with the Sales team to evaluate new leads and ensure good prospects are transitioned into ES seamlessly to maximise their potential.

Create a culture of high quality communication between internal stakeholders at Haven, Drax and the customer.

Work collaboratively with other departments including IT, Marketing and Finance teams to effectively deliver ES strategy and objectives within a defined budget.

Present recommendations to Senior Management based on the evaluation of the initiative clearly demonstrating the business benefit and associated risks. Articulate the decision to be made succinctly, confidently and with integrity.

Foster strong relationships and develop positive commercial arrangements with external stakeholders to build partnerships where Haven has limited or no capability in a specific area.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required:

A commercially focused leader with exemplary motivational and people management skills.

Ability to negotiate and influence customers and external service providers to facilitate business requirements.

Can confidently articulate and communicate complex issues at a senior level, both verbally and in writing.

Experience of, building relationships and working with external stakeholders.

Have a good insight into the UK wholesale & retail energy markets.

Able to work with stakeholders across the business to deliver results on time & on budget.

Ability to evaluate and present the financial business case to senior internal stakeholders.

Capable of determining priorities from conflicting work demands.

Strong analytical and numerate skills including advanced excel. VBA and SQL are desirable.

Measures of Success:

ES Sales plan is executed effectively and makes a positive contribution to Haven gross margin & EBITDA.

Good relationships are developed both internally and externally, leading to better ways of working and long term partnerships.

ES initiatives are effective in delivering value for both Haven and the customer.

ES products and propositions are delivered in a timely and expedient manner (note, success may include testing the market and failing fast).

Interactions with key stakeholders are high quality with feedback indicating that the individual is valued by the business.

How You Need to Act:

Can inspire and lead others to support a strategy which drives improvement and delivers enhanced profitability.

Have an innovative and enthusiastic approach to researching and developing new ideas to meet business objectives.

Can adjust communication style to meet the needs of the audience; selecting the most appropriate media, tone and language for the situation.

Demonstrates a real passion for learning combined with a strong commercial focus.

Demonstrates an aptitude for teaching others and helping them commercially evaluate opportunities.

Strong presence in a team environment, helping to drive change and innovation.

