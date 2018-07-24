Latest Jobs

Latest Jobs – Senior Commercial Developer – Redzone Recruitment

Salary – 50,000 – 60,000
Geography – London

Register now!

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 24 July 2018
Image: Redzone Recruitment

Our Client is seeking a Senior Commercial Developer

Key Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the development of market leading solutions for energy consumers
  • Identify opportunities in the market for new flexibility and commodity solutions
  • Conducting market analysis, business case development and product management
  • Manage projects to improve existing products and enhance customer experience
  • Work with B2B Sales and Marketing teams to develop product literature and attend customer meetings to present new products, adopting the role of a subject matter expert during the sales process
  • Keep up to date with Government/Regulator renewable, energy efficiency and flexibility schemes, and develop a clear link to new solutions

Person Specification

  • Educated to a degree level in a numerical, scientific or engineering discipline
  • UK energy market (specifically electricity market) knowledge
  • Highly proficient in use of Excel
  • Proven capabilities in market analysis and competitor analysis
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Able to understand and break down complexity, delivering simple solutions to complex issues
  • Demonstrate excellent commercial acumen and a strong understanding of how broader energy market trends can impact commercial value propositions

 This is a promoted article.