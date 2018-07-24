Latest Jobs – Senior Commercial Developer – Redzone Recruitment

Our Client is seeking a Senior Commercial Developer
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for the development of market leading solutions for energy consumers
- Identify opportunities in the market for new flexibility and commodity solutions
- Conducting market analysis, business case development and product management
- Manage projects to improve existing products and enhance customer experience
- Work with B2B Sales and Marketing teams to develop product literature and attend customer meetings to present new products, adopting the role of a subject matter expert during the sales process
- Keep up to date with Government/Regulator renewable, energy efficiency and flexibility schemes, and develop a clear link to new solutions
Person Specification
- Educated to a degree level in a numerical, scientific or engineering discipline
- UK energy market (specifically electricity market) knowledge
- Highly proficient in use of Excel
- Proven capabilities in market analysis and competitor analysis
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Able to understand and break down complexity, delivering simple solutions to complex issues
- Demonstrate excellent commercial acumen and a strong understanding of how broader energy market trends can impact commercial value propositions
