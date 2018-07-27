Got an idea for a smart energy system for a council?

Businesses are being invited to apply for a share of £150,000 for ideas to develop a smart energy system in the estate of Perth and Kinross Council in Scotland.

The council is looking for research and development of new innovative solutions to manage and control the generation, storage and usage of renewable energy.

The system should crucially be able to help trade energy between council sites – and outside the council – so it can optimise energy generation and consumption across its estate.

It could involve generating energy at a school and then using and storing that energy at another building, such as a care home.

Proposed solutions must also develop an energy management platform and offer communication with and control of all the network’s generation and storage.

The project should ultimately help reduce energy cost and carbon emissions and explore how new income could be generated through energy storage assets.

Innovate UK said the competition opens on 20th August and deadline for registrations is 10th October 2018.