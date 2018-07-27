UK seeks evidence on performance of EPCs

The UK Government is seeking evidence on how the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) scheme is working and suggestions for improvement.

EPCs are widely used to measure the energy performance of buildings, both in the residential and commercial sectors and are a key tool in promoting energy efficiency improvements.

The government is inviting views on how EPCs currently perform against quality, availability and encouraging action to boost energy efficiency.

It previously set out the ambition for privately rented and fuel poor homes to be upgraded to EPC Band C by 2030 and for as many homes as possible to be upgraded to Band C by 2035.

In April this year, legislation came into force requiring residential and commercial landlords to improve the energy performance of buildings they let to a minimum standard based on EPC ratings.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said: “EPCs are already giving people the information they need on the energy performance of buildings, allowing consumers to make informed purchase and rental decisions and providing building owners with recommendations for improving their properties.

“EPCs have the potential to do even more. New sources of data and information, including from smart meters, could allow EPCs to more accurately reflect energy performance, whilst other changes could help make EPCs and the data underpinning them more accessible to people. EPC ratings could also underpin an evolving market in ‘green mortgages’ and other green finance products, allowing people to benefit financially from better performing properties.”

The Call for Evidence is open until 19th October 2018.

Ms Perry is the headline speaker at Energy Live Expo on 31st October in London. To book your place, you can e-mail [email protected]