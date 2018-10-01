Oil & Gas UK sets up decommissioning team

Oil & Gas UK has appointed its own team of decommissioning experts to serve the growing needs of its members and key stakeholders.

It suggests the oil and gas decommissioning market in the North Sea is forecast to grow steadily and likely to be worth £1.8 billion a year on average over the next decade.

The team, based in Aberdeen, consists of Decommissioning Consultant Richard Heard, Decommissioning Business Adviser Sam George and will be led by Decommissioning Manager Joe Leask.

They will focus on providing insight into the shifting decommissioning landscape and the opportunities it presents to the industry’s supply chain.

Mr Leask said: “The team will be working closely with regulators and the UK and Scottish Governments to develop an efficient, cost-effective decommissioning capability, sharing best practice and promoting our decommissioning expertise at home and abroad.

“As decommissioning activity is predicted to grow in the maturing North Sea, the UK supply chain has a major opportunity to develop world-class decommissioning capabilities. I’m looking forward to this team playing an integral role in helping our members capitalise on that.”