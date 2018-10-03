Nuclear Industry Association appoints new chair

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) has appointed Dr Tim Stone as the organisation’s new Chairman.

The trade body for the UK’s civil nuclear industry said he will succeed Lord John Hutton, who will step down at the end of his term on 5th December 2018.

Dr Stone brings a wealth of experience in infrastructure, nuclear power and finance, working closely with government and industry in a variety of roles for several years.

He is a non-executive director of the Arup Group Board, a non-executive director of Horizon Nuclear Power and was also a member of the Board of the European Investment Bank for many years. He is a member of the Wylfa Newydd site licence company board and also chairs the Risk and Audit Committee.

Dr Stone said: “It’s a pivotal time for the industry, with a wide-ranging and ambitious sector deal to implement, a new build programme underway, important export opportunities and domestic work for our world-leading civil nuclear supply chain.

“I look forward to working with all NIA member companies to advance the interests of all our industry and to help support trust and confidence that the UK can deliver and satisfy the clear need to ensure nuclear remains a key part of the UK’s future low carbon power mix. We need to make this happen for the future of our children and grandchildren.”