Third of UK businesses ‘have installed batteries onsite’

A third of businesses in the UK have installed battery storage technologies on their premises.

That’s according to a new survey, which also found more than half (59%) of firms like the idea of producing their own energy and a third (37%) are keen to explore the option of getting better control of their energy supply.

Almost half (46%) of the 1,000 utility decisionmakers surveyed said saving money is their key motivator in implementing sustainable solutions.

Businesses in London were found to be ahead in being aware of renewable energy solutions and business models, with 73% understanding how selling excess energy would work – in Wales, however, only 11% of firms are said to be implementing sustainable solutions.

More than half of firms (59%) said their senior management teams are involved in selecting an energy supplier and 51% picked energy use as the top three business priorities, alongside employment (55%) and cybersecurity (42%).

Paul Sheffield, Chief Operating Officer at Haven Power, which commissioned the survey said: “We’re encouraged to see that businesses rank energy usage so highly alongside issues such as cybersecurity but there is still work to be done. The research showed that 24% of large businesses only have contact with their supplier when there is a problem, despite putting energy usage as one of their top business priorities.

“It is also particularly alarming to read that almost one in 10 (8%) only speak to their suppliers about their bills. If we’re to successfully work towards a sustainable future, businesses must work together with their energy provider to understand the wider benefits of renewables.”

The future of energy and what it will mean for businesses will be discussed by Haven Power at Energy Live Expo on 31st October in London, with Energy Minister Claire Perry headlining the event.

