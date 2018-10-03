Scotland doubles funding to turn the tide on marine plastic pollution

Businesses with innovative projects aimed at tackling marine plastic pollution are being invited to bid for a share of £1 million in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has doubled the funding from its initial commitment of £500,000 to support solutions that help “capture, collect, recover and reprocess” marine plastic waste.

It includes funding from Marine Scotland to trial demonstration technologies in Scotland that addresses the issue of litter sinks and the removal of plastics from the seas.

Projects that will receive financial backing could be led by SMEs alone, supported by Scotland’s higher education institutes or as the lead business in a larger consortium, including non-SMEs.

Scottish Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “We want to attract and invest in innovative projects which prevent plastics entering the marine environment or propose operational solutions to capture, collect, recover and reprocess marine plastic waste.

“I believe that investment of this nature has the potential to benefit our environment, economy and our coastlines which suffer from the unintended consequences of modern day lifestyle choices.”

Expressions of interest should be submitted to Zero Waste Scotland by 16th November 2018.