New partnership aims to drive efficiency in oil and gas

The University of Strathclyde has teamed up with Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), to explore how advanced manufacturing technologies and processes can optimise productivity in oil and gas operations.

BHGE will work with the university’s team of engineers and researchers at its Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) to improve its manufacturing processes and delivery of services.

The ARFC will help the company identify opportunities to cut costs and cycle time, while extending the lifespan of oilfield equipment required for operations in increasingly high temperatures and extreme pressure environments.

John Kerr, VP and Chief Technology Officer for BHGE’s Oilfield Equipment business said: “The oil and gas industry is continually evolving, with the past few years driving the need to look at new ways to enhance efficiency, improve productivity and drive down cost.

“Manufacturing innovation has an important role to play and this collaboration with the AFRC will provide our business with exposure to the latest in advanced manufacturing tools and processes. This will help to improve our own operations and help steer the direction of research for the benefit of manufacturing sectors globally.”