EDF Energy wins contracts to power up public sector bodies

EDF Energy has won two contracts to supply electricity to public sector organisations in Scotland and the North East of England.

In Scotland, it will provide 1.6TWh of electricity to almost all public sector bodies, with 28,000 sites in total, including hospitals, schools and universities. The volume of power accounts for around 10% of Scotland’s annual electricity consumption.

Under the contract, Scottish public sector sites can choose to receive 100% renewable power.

The North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) also awarded EDF Energy a contract to supply 2TWh over a four-year contract to local authorities as well as the wider public sector via its associate membership scheme.

Under both agreements, which start from 1st April 2019, the supplier will provide expertise on optimising energy consumption and encourage the uptake and understanding of demand side services, through which public sector organisations can earn money for changing their energy use to help balance the grid.

Beatrice Bigois, Managing Director for Customers at EDF Energy said: “Through these contracts, they will benefit from a range of solutions to reduce their carbon emissions, be more energy efficient and ultimately reduce their costs. We really look forward to supporting them achieve their sustainability ambitions.”