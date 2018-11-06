Efficiency & Environment, EXPO 18 Highlights, Infrastructure, Latest Videos

Energy Live Expo: Transport For London’s Alex Gilbert

Transport for London’s Senior Strategy Manager Alex Gilbert talks about the challenges and opportunities posed by going green

By Jonny Bairstow
Tuesday 6 November 2018
Speaking at Energy Live Expo, Transport for London’s (TfL) Senior Strategy Manager Alex Gilbert told ELN Editor Sumit Bose about the challenges and opportunities posed by going green, both underground and on the city’s streets.

