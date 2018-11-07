SmartestEnergy launches new grid flexibility service

SmartestEnergy has launched a new Managed Flexibility product to help optimise asset management over the winter period.

It has remotely dispatched 6MW of flexible peak generation through its online portal, to deliver power actively traded by SmartestEnergy in the energy spot markets.

Using technology, provided by Origami Energy to integrate distributed assets from Somerset to York, SmartestEnergy is able to monitor the availability of flexible assets in real time.

SmartestEnergy’s market experts analyse the commercial opportunities for these assets in the wholesale markets and balancing services and ensure the assets provide the right service at the right time.

In addition to these specialised peaking assets, SmartestEnergy is also prototyping demand turndown services for large consumers of electricity this winter. They are providing businesses with an opportunity to further benefit from managing flexibility in operations that already allow them to reduce demand during Triad periods and participate in the Capacity Market.

Last winter saw short term peak prices rise above £500/MWh against an average winter price of £58/MWh and already since the product launch prices have exceeded £120/MWh, showing the potential for active customers to monetise their flexible assets.

Robert Groves, CEO of SmartestEnergy, said: “We have designed our business around this new energy future where increasingly our customers will generate and consume electricity to provide balancing services as ‘prosumers’.

“Many overseas markets already show the importance and value of such flexible distribution connected assets acting in the ancillary markets and the UK is heading towards that tipping point.”

