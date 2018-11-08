Scottish Government announces review of air quality strategy

The Scottish Government has announced an independent review of the nation’s air quality strategy to tackle pollution.

Professor Campbell Gemmell is to chair the review that will explore the progress and impact of Scotland’s previous air quality strategy while identifying and assessing any new evidence and developments.

Recommendations will also be made for future air quality policy and actions needed to meet targets to tackle air pollution.

Although a Steering Group will be responsible for deciding the content of the reivew, it is expected to cover transport, industrial, domestic and agricultural emissions as well as health, planning and relevant business issues.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “There is a clear relationship between air pollution and human health impacts and although we have made significant progress over recent years, more remains to be done.

“The review will bring together research being undertaken by the British heart Foundation here in Edinburgh and others elsewhere to determine how we, as a nation, can take further positive steps to mitigate the impact of this hugely important subject.”

Professor Gemmell added air pollution in Scotland has already improved significantly.

He said: “It is a complex multi-dimensional challenge, connecting health, environment, climate change, planning, transport and business dimensions amongst others.

“As a result, it needs careful assessment in order to understand the issues, identify solutions and provide advice on the necessary next steps to continue to deliver long term improvements in air quality and quality of life for everyone in Scotland. This review aims to provide government with the best advice available on the way ahead.”