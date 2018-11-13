EU clears CLEVER E.ON electric joint venture

The European Commission has approved the proposed joint venture between German utility E.ON and Danish electric mobility service provider CLEVER.

The joint venture will develop and operate ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The companies eventually aim to install 180 charging stations across Europe, with each providing two to six charging points.

The sites will offer 150kW charging, with potential for upgrade to 350KW and are to be placed every 120-180km along motorways.

The Commission said: “The Commission concluded that the proposed merger would raise no competition concerns due to the negligible actual and foreseen activities of the joint venture in the European Economic Area.”