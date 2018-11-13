Latest Jobs – Head of Data Operations – Redzone Recruitment

Latest Jobs

Salary – £55,000 – 65,000
Geography – London

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 13 November 2018
Image: Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a Head of Data Operations. You will be working with a prestigious company, operating in the commercial energy supply sector within the UK Corporate market.

With customers throughout the UK, competitive prices and a wide array of product solutions to meet customers’ individual buying needs. This is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic opportunities and career prospects.

Key Accountabilities

  • Responsible for compliance with industry regulations with regards to the transfer of industry data and energy settlement.
  • Pivotal role in the transformation of the businesses through recommendations based upon complex data analysis.
  • Managing data integrity.
  • manage and resolve critical business issues.
  • Sit on various project boards for major business projects and steering committees.

Personal Specification

  • Min 5 years commercial experience with Energy Industry experience preferred.
  • Strong PC and system skill with enhanced numeracy, accuracy, written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent analytical & project management skills.
  • Proven commercial and strategic awareness
  • Excellent problem solving ability with experience of managing at a senior level.
  • Ability to gain credibility across all areas and levels of the business.

