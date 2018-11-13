Latest Jobs – Head of Data Operations – Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a Head of Data Operations. You will be working with a prestigious company, operating in the commercial energy supply sector within the UK Corporate market.
With customers throughout the UK, competitive prices and a wide array of product solutions to meet customers’ individual buying needs. This is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic opportunities and career prospects.
Key Accountabilities
- Responsible for compliance with industry regulations with regards to the transfer of industry data and energy settlement.
- Pivotal role in the transformation of the businesses through recommendations based upon complex data analysis.
- Managing data integrity.
- manage and resolve critical business issues.
- Sit on various project boards for major business projects and steering committees.
Personal Specification
- Min 5 years commercial experience with Energy Industry experience preferred.
- Strong PC and system skill with enhanced numeracy, accuracy, written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent analytical & project management skills.
- Proven commercial and strategic awareness
- Excellent problem solving ability with experience of managing at a senior level.
- Ability to gain credibility across all areas and levels of the business.
For more information click here.
This is a promoted article.