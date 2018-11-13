Latest Jobs – Head of Data Operations – Redzone Recruitment

Our client seeks a Head of Data Operations. You will be working with a prestigious company, operating in the commercial energy supply sector within the UK Corporate market.

With customers throughout the UK, competitive prices and a wide array of product solutions to meet customers’ individual buying needs. This is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic opportunities and career prospects.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for compliance with industry regulations with regards to the transfer of industry data and energy settlement.

Pivotal role in the transformation of the businesses through recommendations based upon complex data analysis.

Managing data integrity.

manage and resolve critical business issues.

Sit on various project boards for major business projects and steering committees.

Personal Specification

Min 5 years commercial experience with Energy Industry experience preferred.

Strong PC and system skill with enhanced numeracy, accuracy, written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent analytical & project management skills.

Proven commercial and strategic awareness

Excellent problem solving ability with experience of managing at a senior level.

Ability to gain credibility across all areas and levels of the business.

