Latest Jobs – Data Entry Administrator – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for an exciting temporary position within our Energy and Water Bill Validation team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.
This is a temporary 2/3-month contract which we are looking to fill immediately. We require a proactive and energetic data entry administrator with excellent attention to detail.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Downloading, inputting & exporting data into templates for reporting.
- Analysing data to identify and flag billing issues and anomalies.
- Update Budget information.
- Ensure data is displayed correctly on the in-house database.
- Send out weekly reports to clients.
- Request missing invoices.
- Assisting the Bill Validation Manager with additional requests and tasks.
Requirements:
- Have excellent communication skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Time management skills.
- Excellent Excel knowledge essential.
- Good written and organisational skills.
- Team player and able to work independently.
- Experience of working to tight deadlines.
- Knowledge of the Energy/Utilities would be advantageous but not required.
Job Type: Temporary
Salary: £10.00 /hour
Experience:
- Data Entry: 1 year (Preferred)
