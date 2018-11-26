Latest Jobs – Pricing & Trading Analyst – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for a exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.
We are looking to recruit a energetic Pricing & Trading Analyst to help coordinate and implement the energy trading strategy.
About Arrow and Pulse:
- Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy re-seller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.
- London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.
- Pulse specialise in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.
- Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.
- Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.
- Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Coordinate and implement all energy trading strategy and activity for Pulse in conjunction with senior management.
- Constant monitoring and communication of market pricing trends.
- Coordinate all pricing activity for Pulse including running competitive tender processes using bespoke pricing tools as well as creating pricing analysis using matrix pricing.
- Deliver & communicate market updates to account managers & clients.
- Assist in developing the in-house systems in conjunction with management and in-house developer.
- Central point of operational relationship and communications with all commercial contacts at our supplier partners.
- Ensure pricing is delivered to key stakeholders in the business within agreed SLA’s.
- Ad-hoc liaison with account managers & clients.
- Ensure various online portals are updated daily & synced into the in-house system.
- Attend client meetings when an expert is needed.
- Ad-hoc duties as requested by manager.
- Be a key pro-active team member adding value both internally and for our customers.
Requirements:
- Highly developed analytical skills.
- Attention to detail and ability to work to tight deadlines.
- Proactive attitude and approach.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Must be a quick learner with the ability to work using your own initiative.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.
- A team player.
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.
- Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.
- Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.
- A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.
- After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.
- Social and fun work environment.
This is a promoted article.