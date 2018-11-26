Latest Jobs – Pricing & Trading Analyst – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for a exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.

We are looking to recruit a energetic Pricing & Trading Analyst to help coordinate and implement the energy trading strategy.

About Arrow and Pulse:

Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy re-seller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.

London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.

Pulse specialise in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.

Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.

Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.

Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

Duties and responsibilities:

Coordinate and implement all energy trading strategy and activity for Pulse in conjunction with senior management.

Constant monitoring and communication of market pricing trends.

Coordinate all pricing activity for Pulse including running competitive tender processes using bespoke pricing tools as well as creating pricing analysis using matrix pricing.

Deliver & communicate market updates to account managers & clients.

Assist in developing the in-house systems in conjunction with management and in-house developer.

Central point of operational relationship and communications with all commercial contacts at our supplier partners.

Ensure pricing is delivered to key stakeholders in the business within agreed SLA’s.

Ad-hoc liaison with account managers & clients.

Ensure various online portals are updated daily & synced into the in-house system.

Attend client meetings when an expert is needed.

Ad-hoc duties as requested by manager.

Be a key pro-active team member adding value both internally and for our customers.

Requirements:

Highly developed analytical skills.

Attention to detail and ability to work to tight deadlines.

Proactive attitude and approach.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Must be a quick learner with the ability to work using your own initiative.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.

A team player.

Benefits:

Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.

Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.

Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.

A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.

After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.

Social and fun work environment.

