Latest Jobs – Pricing & Trading Analyst – Pulse Business Energy

By Freddie Rand
Monday 26 November 2018
We are recruiting for a exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.

We are looking to recruit a energetic Pricing & Trading Analyst to help coordinate and implement the energy trading strategy.

About Arrow and Pulse:

  • Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy re-seller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.
  • London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.
  • Pulse specialise in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.
  • Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.
  • Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.
  • Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Coordinate and implement all energy trading strategy and activity for Pulse in conjunction with senior management.
  • Constant monitoring and communication of market pricing trends.
  • Coordinate all pricing activity for Pulse including running competitive tender processes using bespoke pricing tools as well as creating pricing analysis using matrix pricing.
  • Deliver & communicate market updates to account managers & clients.
  • Assist in developing the in-house systems in conjunction with management and in-house developer.
  • Central point of operational relationship and communications with all commercial contacts at our supplier partners.
  • Ensure pricing is delivered to key stakeholders in the business within agreed SLA’s.
  • Ad-hoc liaison with account managers & clients.
  • Ensure various online portals are updated daily & synced into the in-house system.
  • Attend client meetings when an expert is needed.
  • Ad-hoc duties as requested by manager.
  • Be a key pro-active team member adding value both internally and for our customers.

Requirements:

  • Highly developed analytical skills.
  • Attention to detail and ability to work to tight deadlines.
  • Proactive attitude and approach.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Must be a quick learner with the ability to work using your own initiative.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.
  • A team player.

Benefits:

  • Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.
  • Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.
  • Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.
  • A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.
  • After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.
  • Social and fun work environment.

